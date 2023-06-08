Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 619 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000.

IWM stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $185.44. The company had a trading volume of 9,191,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,182,818. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $201.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.94 and a 200 day moving average of $180.38.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

