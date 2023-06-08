Johnson Financial Group Inc. Takes $928,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,709 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total value of $73,589.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,327.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,698 shares of company stock worth $8,799,321. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of META traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $262.66. 5,113,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,075,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $276.57. The company has a market cap of $673.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.34.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday. Edward Jones upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.11.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.