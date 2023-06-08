JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Target Price to $187.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $187.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

DG has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $245.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar General from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $206.14.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG stock opened at $155.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $153.81 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.32 and its 200-day moving average is $224.61.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,584,172.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Stories

