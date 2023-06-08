Julia J. Brown Sells 1,764 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Stock

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $264,846.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,499,057.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Universal Display Trading Down 0.5 %

OLED traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.43. The stock had a trading volume of 244,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,011. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.39. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $89.41 and a 12 month high of $157.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.58.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.19 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 1,715.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,210,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,252 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth about $47,819,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 542,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,082,000 after purchasing an additional 344,903 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,973,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,274,000 after purchasing an additional 241,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.90.

About Universal Display

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.