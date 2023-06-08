KBR (NYSE:KBR) Sets New 12-Month High at $62.90

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.90 and last traded at $62.74, with a volume of 178326 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KBR shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.15.

KBR Announces Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. KBR had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 900 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $53,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,639 shares in the company, valued at $39,642,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,176 shares of company stock valued at $7,533,736. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KBR

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in KBR by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

KBR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.