Kevin Chessen Purchases 50,000 Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Stock

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) Director Kevin Chessen purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $25,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Skillz Trading Up 6.7 %

SKLZ opened at $0.58 on Thursday. Skillz Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.66.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.36 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 141.53% and a negative return on equity of 51.25%. On average, analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Skillz by 9.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Skillz by 6.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Skillz by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,097,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 179,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Skillz during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 33.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SKLZ shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Skillz in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Skillz from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.17.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

