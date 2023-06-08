Kevin Chessen Purchases 50,000 Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Stock

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) Director Kevin Chessen purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $25,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Skillz Trading Up 6.7 %
SKLZ opened at $0.58 on Thursday. Skillz Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.66.
Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.36 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 141.53% and a negative return on equity of 51.25%. On average, analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SKLZ shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Skillz in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Skillz from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.17.
Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.
