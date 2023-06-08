Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Kimball International Price Performance

KBAL stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.43. The stock has a market cap of $447.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. Kimball International has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Get Kimball International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimball International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBAL. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Kimball International by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimball International by 1,701.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Kimball International by 586.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball International during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimball International during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.