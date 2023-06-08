Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,378 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 128,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 118,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMI opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $19.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.63.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

