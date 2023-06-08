Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 11,602 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 59.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 11,602 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 6.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 47.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,081,000 after purchasing an additional 510,865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Enbridge by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,955,000 after purchasing an additional 112,553 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Enbridge by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Enbridge by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.6 %

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Shares of ENB opened at $37.90 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.41 and a 200 day moving average of $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 295.51%.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

