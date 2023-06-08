Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,108 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of F. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Ford Motor by 82.7% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on F shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Ford Motor Stock Up 5.1 %

F stock opened at $13.59 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The firm has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

