Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVEM. Bayshore Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,827,000. Haverford Trust Co bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,115,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,320,000 after purchasing an additional 102,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $53.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.55. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $56.63.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.