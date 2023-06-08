Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average is $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on KMI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

