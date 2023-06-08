Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $70.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.72. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.