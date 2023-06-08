Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 77,108 Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 77,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Amcor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 4.2% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 32,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Amcor by 16.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

