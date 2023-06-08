Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,882,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,452 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,765 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,555,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,372,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,847.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 994,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,787,000 after acquiring an additional 943,676 shares during the period.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $34.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.08. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $37.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

