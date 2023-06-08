KlayUniverse (KUT) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $4.05 Million

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 8th. KlayUniverse has a market cap of $4.05 million and approximately $5,027.95 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KlayUniverse has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KlayUniverse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0736 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KlayUniverse Token Profile

KlayUniverse launched on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.07373577 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,874.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KlayUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

