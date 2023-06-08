KOK Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $6.80 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. KOK has a total market capitalization of $6.80 million and $288,120.43 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KOK has traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KOK token can currently be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00006319 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019477 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00023543 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00015413 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,566.11 or 1.00016423 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000085 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.01360586 USD and is down -3.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $278,465.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.