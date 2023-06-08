LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Trims Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) Target Price to $10.00

Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Alterity Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of ATHE opened at $2.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21. Alterity Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $7.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alterity Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) by 633.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,633 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 2.41% of Alterity Therapeutics worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Alterity Therapeutics

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development into Parkinsonian and other neurodegenerative disorders. The company was founded by Geoffrey Paul Kempler on November 11, 1997 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

