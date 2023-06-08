Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Insider Purchases £13,728 in Stock

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) insider Bryan Joseph bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 624 ($7.76) per share, for a total transaction of £13,728 ($17,066.14).

LON:LRE opened at GBX 617.50 ($7.68) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61,750.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 592.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 603.67. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 362.60 ($4.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 670 ($8.33).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 710 ($8.83) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 713 ($8.86) to GBX 700 ($8.70) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.32) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 770 ($9.57) to GBX 780 ($9.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.33) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 710.71 ($8.84).

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

