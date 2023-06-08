Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFSPA) Increases Dividend to $1.47 Per Share

Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFSPA – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, June 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 1.468 per share on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th. This is a positive change from Latitude Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.40.
Latitude Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.84.
About Latitude Group
