Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Sets New 12-Month High at $116.43

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $116.43 and last traded at $116.00, with a volume of 3014004 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.94.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.47.

Lennar Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.69 and its 200-day moving average is $100.78. The stock has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

