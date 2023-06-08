LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Hits New 12-Month High at $126.87

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $126.87 and last traded at $126.38, with a volume of 77345 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LGIH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.47.

Institutional Trading of LGI Homes

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.54 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 7,049.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 988,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,566,000 after buying an additional 975,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,254,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,060,000 after buying an additional 209,872 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,602,000. Ampfield Management L.P. raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. now owns 582,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,428,000 after buying an additional 143,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,092,000 after buying an additional 106,232 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on the residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

