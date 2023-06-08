Litecoin Cash Achieves Market Cap of $2.21 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 8th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $425.24 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 784,730,606 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 784,700,106.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00264224 USD and is down -5.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $201.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
