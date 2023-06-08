Litecoin Market Capitalization Achieves $6.43 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 8th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $6.43 billion and approximately $456.11 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $87.90 or 0.00333658 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00013391 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000639 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000466 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Litecoin Profile
Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,099,102 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Litecoin
Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.