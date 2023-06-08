Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 316,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,713 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.28% of Littelfuse worth $69,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at about $618,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 96,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,230,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,194,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total value of $1,762,795.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director T J. Chung sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total transaction of $453,635.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,404,407.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total transaction of $1,762,795.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,825 shares of company stock worth $2,285,516. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Price Performance

NASDAQ LFUS traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $266.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,400. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.25. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.19 and a fifty-two week high of $281.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $257.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $609.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LFUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

