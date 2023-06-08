Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Sells 770,209 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lowered its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 770,209 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger accounts for approximately 0.9% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned approximately 0.41% of W.W. Grainger worth $114,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GWW traded up $6.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $704.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,126. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.48 and a 12-month high of $709.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $669.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $635.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.79 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

