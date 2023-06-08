Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $30.90

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.90 and last traded at $30.90, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.76.

Loomis AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.24.

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $652.19 million for the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.33%.

About Loomis AB (publ)

Loomis AB engages in the provision of cash handling solutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, USA, and Other. The Europe and USA segments offers cash handling services. The Other segment deals with the risk management function and other functions managed at group level. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

