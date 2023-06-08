Lotus Resources (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Shares Up 4.5%

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF – Get Rating) shot up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 247,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 169,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Lotus Resources Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14.

Lotus Resources Company Profile

Lotus Resources Limited explores for, develops, and evaluates mineral properties in Australia and Africa. The company holds an 85% interest in the Kayelekera uranium project located in Malawi, Africa; and the Livingstonia project located in northern Malawi, southern Africa. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

Featured Stories

