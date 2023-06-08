Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $430.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $413.00 to $430.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $413.22.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $353.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $366.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $258.79 and a 1-year high of $389.06.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.9% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% during the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.