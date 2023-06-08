Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) vs. Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) Financial Review

Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Rating) and Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Lynas Rare Earths shares are held by institutional investors. 37.4% of Atlas Lithium shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lynas Rare Earths and Atlas Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lynas Rare Earths 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlas Lithium 0 0 4 0 3.00

Profitability

Atlas Lithium has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.98%. Given Atlas Lithium’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atlas Lithium is more favorable than Lynas Rare Earths.

This table compares Lynas Rare Earths and Atlas Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lynas Rare Earths N/A N/A N/A Atlas Lithium -68,425.72% -225.88% -144.09%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lynas Rare Earths and Atlas Lithium’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lynas Rare Earths $839.27 million 5.76 $392.37 million N/A N/A Atlas Lithium $10,000.00 15,320.02 -$4.63 million N/A N/A

Lynas Rare Earths has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Lithium.

Summary

Lynas Rare Earths beats Atlas Lithium on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

About Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It focuses on advancing and developing its 100%-owned hard-rock lithium project, which consists of 52 mineral rights covering an area of 56,078 acres that is located primarily in the municipality of Araçuaí in the Vale do Jequitinhonha region of the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. It also owns 100% interests in various mining concessions for gold, diamond, and industrial sand; and participates in iron and quartzite projects. The company was formerly known as Atlas Lithium Corporation and changed its name to Brazil Minerals, Inc. in October 2022. Atlas Lithium Corporation is based in Beverly Hills, California.

