Lynn Michelle Jurich Sells 1,235 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $23,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,409,985 shares in the company, valued at $26,423,118.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 2,986 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $52,852.20.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 3,402 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $64,876.14.

Sunrun Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Sunrun stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,185,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,154,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.43 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $39.13.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $589.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.78 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 0.28%. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 24.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sunrun by 123.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 37.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 58.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sunrun from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Sunrun from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sunrun from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.81.

About Sunrun

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

