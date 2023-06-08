Maiar DEX (MEX) Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $22.53 million and approximately $40,117.39 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00006313 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019425 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00023513 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00015326 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,622.45 or 0.99991170 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.0000064 USD and is down -4.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $37,225.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.