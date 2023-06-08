Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Trading 8.3% Higher

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.24 and last traded at $58.22. 47,522 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 121,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MBUU. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Malibu Boats Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Trading of Malibu Boats

About Malibu Boats

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 450.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

Featured Articles

