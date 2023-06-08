Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn Sells 5,717 Shares

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $114.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $138.83. The company has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.23 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.40.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.