MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Shares Up 9%

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.07 and last traded at $33.05. 218,668 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 472,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on MarineMax from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on MarineMax from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $733.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.52). MarineMax had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $570.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 43.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 150,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,492,000 after buying an additional 45,658 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 90,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 10,927 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,141,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,842,000 after buying an additional 129,139 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 22,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

(Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.