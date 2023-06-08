Marlowe (OTCMKTS:MRLWF) Trading Up 0.2%

Marlowe plc (OTCMKTS:MRLWF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.52 and last traded at $6.52. Approximately 1,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 75,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

Marlowe Stock Up 11.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.60.

Marlowe Company Profile

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It offers health and safety, HR and employment law compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; a range of fire safety and security services; and integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

