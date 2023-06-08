Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.98

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.98 and last traded at $41.41, with a volume of 6214 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.74.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MATW shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Matthews International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matthews International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Matthews International Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.87 and a 200 day moving average of $35.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is currently -43.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MATW. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 843.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 559,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,000 after purchasing an additional 500,363 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Matthews International during the first quarter worth $12,209,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Matthews International during the fourth quarter worth $7,460,000. Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 641,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,534,000 after buying an additional 127,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 13.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,065,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after buying an additional 125,465 shares during the last quarter. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment consists of bronze and granite memorials, and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

