McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,915 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $2.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $284.29. The company had a trading volume of 892,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,600. The company has a market cap of $207.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $289.58 and its 200 day moving average is $275.98. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

