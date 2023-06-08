Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,260,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 157,643 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $97,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,366,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,599,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,290,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,370 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1,041.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $167,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,275 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Medtronic by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,337,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $181,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.54. 979,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,153,771. The firm has a market cap of $109.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.39 and a 200 day moving average of $82.16. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $95.60.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

