Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on META. TheStreet raised Meta Platforms from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $247.20.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $263.60 on Monday. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $276.57. The stock has a market cap of $675.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,689,830.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,698 shares of company stock valued at $8,799,321. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

