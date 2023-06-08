Metal Price Tops $1.16 (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last week, Metal has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar. Metal has a market cap of $76.99 million and approximately $92.46 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal token can currently be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00004360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.



Metal Token Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metal’s official message board is blog.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com.

Metal Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

