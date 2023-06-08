Metawar Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $52.62 Million (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Metawar has a total market capitalization of $52.62 million and approximately $8.63 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metawar token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Metawar has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metawar Token Profile

Metawar’s launch date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00028018 USD and is up 17.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metawar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metawar using one of the exchanges listed above.

