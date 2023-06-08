Meter Governance (MTRG) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $35.39 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Meter Governance has a market cap of $35.39 million and approximately $186,082.42 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.06 or 0.00007795 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003767 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000677 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About Meter Governance

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,558,122 coins and its circulating supply is 17,151,449 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

