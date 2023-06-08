Michael D. Farkas Sells 19,486 Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Stock

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 19,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $130,361.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,913,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,178,839.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Blink Charging Price Performance

Shares of Blink Charging stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.67. 1,933,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,341. Blink Charging Co. has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $26.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blink Charging

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the first quarter valued at about $553,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Blink Charging by 106.6% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Blink Charging by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,394,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after buying an additional 94,338 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 77.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 12.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 374,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 42,748 shares during the last quarter. 27.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blink Charging Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLNK shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.43.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

