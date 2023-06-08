Michael D. Farkas Sells 19,486 Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Stock

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 19,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $130,361.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,913,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,178,839.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Blink Charging Price Performance
Shares of Blink Charging stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.67. 1,933,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,341. Blink Charging Co. has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $26.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blink Charging
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the first quarter valued at about $553,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Blink Charging by 106.6% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Blink Charging by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,394,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after buying an additional 94,338 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 77.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 12.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 374,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 42,748 shares during the last quarter. 27.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Blink Charging Company Profile
Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blink Charging (BLNK)
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.