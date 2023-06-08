Michael Zinda Sells 1,200 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) EVP Michael Zinda sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $14,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,467.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Repare Therapeutics Stock Performance
RPTX opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.80. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $18.68.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on RPTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repare Therapeutics
About Repare Therapeutics
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Repare Therapeutics (RPTX)
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Diversified Dividend Compounder ABM Industries Moves Higher
- Will Airline Stocks Recover? What is the Outlook?
- MSG Sports: How To Buy the Knicks and Rangers for 50% Off
- New Leadership At GameStop, New Improvements, New Reasons To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.