Michael Zinda Sells 1,200 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) EVP Michael Zinda sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $14,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,467.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Repare Therapeutics Stock Performance

RPTX opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.80. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $18.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RPTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repare Therapeutics

About Repare Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 26.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

