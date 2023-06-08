Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance

NERV opened at $6.84 on Monday. Minerva Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09.

Insider Activity at Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Minerva Neurosciences news, President Geoff Race sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $85,015.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Remy Luthringer sold 23,753 shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $91,449.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,644.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Geoff Race sold 22,082 shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $85,015.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,597.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,415 shares of company stock worth $192,503 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

