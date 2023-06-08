Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $221.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. Mission Produce had a positive return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Mission Produce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.54 million, a PE ratio of -29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.34. Mission Produce has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $16.96.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mission Produce

In related news, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 4,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $51,047.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,225,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,368,950.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $441,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,185,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,086,650.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 4,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $51,047.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,225,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,368,950.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,179 shares of company stock valued at $519,948 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mission Produce

About Mission Produce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 10,840 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mission Produce by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after buying an additional 29,458 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Mission Produce by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Mission Produce by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. 22.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.