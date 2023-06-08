MOBOX 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.36 Million (MBOX)

MOBOX (MBOX) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 8th. In the last week, MOBOX has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One MOBOX token can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001324 BTC on major exchanges. MOBOX has a market capitalization of $69.38 million and approximately $5.36 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MOBOX

MOBOX’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 369,987,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,732,456 tokens. MOBOX’s official message board is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. MOBOX’s official website is www.mobox.io/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.

MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

Buying and Selling MOBOX

