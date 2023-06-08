Model N (NYSE:MODN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MODN. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Model N in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Model N in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Model N from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.38.

Model N stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,565. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.52. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. Model N has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $43.18.

In other Model N news, CFO John Ederer sold 10,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $347,310.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,878 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,115.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Model N news, CFO John Ederer sold 10,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $347,310.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,878 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,115.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Suresh Kannan sold 5,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $167,313.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,336.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,032 shares of company stock worth $1,213,444 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Model N during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,799,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Model N by 1,414.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 702,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after buying an additional 656,093 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Model N by 193.8% during the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 647,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,678,000 after purchasing an additional 427,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Model N by 13.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,973,000 after purchasing an additional 343,775 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Model N by 650.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 381,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,765,000 after purchasing an additional 330,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

