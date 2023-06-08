Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Director Buys $12,836.00 in Stock

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) Director Christopher William Patterson acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $12,836.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 114,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,204.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

MOD traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $33.03. 378,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,893. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average of $22.33. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $33.33.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $618.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

Several equities analysts have commented on MOD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

